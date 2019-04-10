AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): With 208 Crores Beats Akshay Kumar & Varun Dhawan!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer AndhaDhun have started its record-breaking spree post 6 months of its Indian release. The movie started its theatrical journey in the last week in China and just like the domestic market, it is finding appreciation there too. In fact, speaking about the worldwide total it has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

In the first 7 days itself, AndhaDhun has accumulated a huge sum 115.22 crores gross in China, taking its worldwide total to 208.02 crores gross. In a meanwhile, this comic thriller has toppled Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores) and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores) in the list of worldwide grossers.

Looking at the pace at the Chinese box office, AndhaDhun is all set to surpass Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores) and M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (217 crores) by tomorrow.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan and Zakir Hussain in key roles. It released in China with a title Piano Player.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is ecstatic about the golden run of his film “AndhaDhun” in China. He says it proves how cinema goes beyond language and borders.

“Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It’s overwhelming to see Andhadhun among such great cinema that has made our country proud,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

