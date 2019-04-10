From Fitness To ‘Bae’cation Goals, Milind Soman & Wife Ankita Konwar Are All Things Jazzy!

Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are giving major couple goals with their sizzling chemistry amidst the serene beaches of the Maldives.

The couple, who recently visited Maldives, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their vacation. But it is Ankita’s latest post which is winning the hearts of people and leaving them in awe.

Ankita, who is much younger to Milind, has posted an up, close and personal photograph with her husband. They are seen staring into each other’s eyes with passion.

“Today, Tomorrow, Forever,” she captioned the image in which Ankita is dressed in a short pink dress and Milind wears a blue shirt with a pair of shorts.

In previous posts from their exotic holiday, the fitness freaks were seen running. They had even shared a photograph in which they hugged each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

On the work front, Milind last featured in a web show Four More Shots.

