Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra’s Throwback Video Of Having 12 Children Will Make You LOL

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in just 3 movies but their on-screen Jodi is considered one of the best in Bollywood. The onscreen duo which was also rumoured to be dating each other for a short while was last seen in 2011 film Don 2, a sequel to 2006 film Don that was a remake of 1978 film with the same title, starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead.

Even though it has been 8 years since fans have witnessed SRK and Priyanka on the big screen, they haven’t forgotten the charm created by them.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

A video is going viral on the social media platform Facebook recently in which we see SRK and PeeCee entertaining the audience at an Award Function. While the presence of both the stars is enough for entertainment, their comedy act with a dash of glamour is more than a treat for the fans. It also makes you nostalgic about the old good times when Priyanka was our very own, Desi Girl.

She’s still our Desi Girl, just that we, unfortunately, don’t get to see her more often in Bollywood now.

Coming back to the video, it takes us for a ride back in the memory lane. Also, we see Gauri Khan and Priyanka’s dad Late Ashok Chopra enjoying their act which is just icing on the cake. Have a look at the video below:

When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Had 12 Babies 😳 When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Had 12 Babies 😳😳😳 Posted by Viral Bollywood on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Isn’t that really amazing? We really hope to see these two together on the big screen in the near future! Don’t you?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!