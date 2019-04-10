PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Release Stalled Again! This Time By Election Commission

PM Narendra Modi – the biopic of Prime Minister Modi has been going through too many troubles lately and the film’s release has now been canceled. The film was earlier slated to release on April 5 but was postponed by a week following some roadblocks.

The latest report regarding the film is that EC has canceled the release to avoid a clash with upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reportedly, the EC has said that the idea of releasing the film in the Lok Sabha elections “disturbs the level-playing field”. The commission has further stated that any complaints regarding the matter will be headed by a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.

Congress had earlier requested the Supreme Court to stop the film’s release. The opposition had alleged that the idea to release the film close to the national election violates the model code of conduct. However, the SC panel had suggested that it’s the decision to be made by EC. The court also said that “too much of court time is wasted on these non-issues”.

PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the title role. The film is directed by Omung Kumar. Do you think EC is right to stop the release of the film?

