VIRAL VIDEO: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey Shoot For A Scene In Chhapaak!

Deepika Padukone is currently in Delhi for the shooting of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Deepika, who is playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was snapped in the National Capital recently while shooting for the film with Vikrant Massey.

A video is going viral on the social media in which we can see Deepika along with actor Vikrant Massey shooting for a market scene in the film. Vikrant keeps the bike on the stand and soon we see him crossing the road. Meanwhile, Deepika is seen standing close to the bike and waiting for Vikrant. Dressed in a salwar kameez, Deepika’s every inch looks like the character she plays on-screen.

Laxmi was just 15 Years old when she survived an acid attack. She was attacked by three boys for refusing the marriage proposal from one of them.

Deepika will be coming back on the big screen with Chhapaak after around 2 years. She’s also making her debut as a producer with the film. Her last film, Padmaavat was a grand success despite a number of bans. Director Meghna Gulzar is also coming back with the film straight after her critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Raazi.

An official first look of Deepika Padukone from Chhapaak was released some days back and it received great response from all over. Deepika shared the first look on her social media channels and wrote- “A character that will stay with me forever…#Malti”

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

