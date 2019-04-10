“No One Except Shah Rukh Khan Will Do Don 3”: Farhan Akhtar CLARIFIES The Rumours!

Shah Rukh Khan is doing Don 3, he has stepped out of the film, Ranveer Singh is replacing Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar says all of this is nonsense – all of this and more came out as just a rumour and everyone fell for it. Sometimes rumours are true, many-a-times they aren’t and it seems it’s latter in the case of Ranveer Singh joining the Don franchise.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

After Zoya Akhtar clarified the rumours terming them as nonsense, it’s the director himself – Farhan Akhtar slamming the hearsay. He has said it loudly and clearly that no one except from Shah Rukh Khan will do Don 3. It’s still not official what will be the next project of Shah Rukh Khan but he will always remain the ‘Don‘ for us.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Farhan Akhtar who directed the franchise has denied saying anything on these false reports. But the report quoted a source close to Farhan saying, “Where did this come from? Ranveer Singh taking over Don? It sounds like an over-enthusiastic publicity gambit. No one except Shah Rukh Khan will do Don 3, if and when it happens. He is the face and brand ambassador of the franchise. Right now, Farhan doesn’t even have an idea for the plot in Don 3. People are jumping the gun in the hope that Farhan and Shah Rukh will react. Sorry, not happening.”

Shah Rukh Khan has always been in news for his social presence. Last night his reaction on Chennai Super Kings beating his team Kolkata Knight Riders has been going viral on the net. He was spotted with Mersal‘s director Atlee Kumar sparking up more rumours of doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!