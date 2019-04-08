WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan Walks Out Of Don 3 – Ranveer Singh To Replace?

First, there was this news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled as Saare Jahan Se Achha, then the little birds whispered about him leaving the film. Then it came the news of him doing Madhur Bhandarkar’s next and that too were just reports. But, since always, he was doing Don 3, wasn’t he?

It’s been a while since we have announced anything official about what Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is. Some are saying he is taking a break, some are saying he’s reading the scripts but has Zero‘s debacle really affected King Khan to this extent?

After Farhan Akhtar bagging Rakeysh Sharma’s Toofan, there were reports of Don 3 going on hold but now there’s some more to it. As per the sources of Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan is walking out of the project. Ranveer Singh, who is on a blockbuster-spree with his performances is said to replace King Khan.

The source adds, “Khan has opted out of Don 3 for personal reasons and the Zoya Akhtar production franchise is still in the works, but with Khan bowing out, she is left without the main lead. We hear she has approached her favourite actor Ranveer Singh for Khan’s spot and the two are still in talks.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with Kabir Khan’s 83 – biopic of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. He also has Karan Johar’s Takth and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!