After hitting the jackpot at the Indian box office, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 now entered the 200 crore club after adding the overseas collection. The film now stands at the worldwide collection of 209.66 crores as it nears to complete 3 weeks at the box office.

Judwaa 2 currently stands with a grand total of 133.03 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a glossy budget of 65 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 68.03 crores which takes its profit percentage to 104.66%. Thus making it a profitable venture for the makers.

Varun recently was asked the one factor that worried him the most about being a popular actor.

He said: “If people who are close to me doubt anything about me, that really hurts. For instance, due to my busy schedule for films, I do not get enough time to spend with my family.

“Even though I manage it (time) with my immediate family, I don’t (get to) meet my cousins whom I have grown up with. I missed so many close friends’ weddings.

“They must be thinking that I do not visit them, pick up their calls… They might just misunderstand me and that make me sad. My life revolves around films. But I would want to be with them.”

Starting his career with a multi-starrer film Student Of The Year in 2012, Varun, who is five years and nine films old in Bollywood, believes that though he has a long way to go and wants to experiment with different genres of films, there have been some projects that have changed him as an actor. He credits the directors for that.

“Though all films are different experiences, I must mention two films that changed me as an actor — Badlapur and ABCD 2,” said Varun.