With Uri: The Surgical Strike’s 228 Crores, Vicky Kaushal BEATS Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan!

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been making its mark at the global box office. After entering the coveted 200 crore club, the movie is now sprinting towards the 250 crore mark worldwide. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri.. is not only 2019’s first hit film but with pride it has also been crowned as a blockbuster.

The movie has collected 164.10 crores at the Indian box office and if you gross that amount, it stands at 193.63 crores. As far as overseas figures are concerned, Uri… is gunning all its shots worldwide. It has bagged around 35 crores taking the grand total (gross) of the movie to 228.63 crores.

The movie has surpassed notable films such as Tubelight (223.24 crores) Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores), M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story (217 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores) and many more. It’s all set to cross Airlift (231.60 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores) and more.

Where it’ll brake itself is still unknown because it has a lot of juice still yet in it. This isn’t just one good news for the film because the lead actress of the film, Yami Gautam, has been given a memento and felicitated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Amritsar for her performance.

“BSF is the first line of defence of our country and it gives me immense pride to have met them in person and be in their company. It was kind of them leaving me overwhelmed to have given me this love and to the team,” said Yami, who visited Amritsar for the celebration of Republic Day on January 26.

Uri… is based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces. It also stars actors Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

