Uri: The Surgical Strike Overseas Box Office: The Josh Is High WORLDWIDE!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Overseas Box Office: Although made on a low budget of 25 crores, this Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam starrer is winning big at the box office and that’s just not restricted to the Indian collections but also overseas.

The movie which hit the theatres on January 11, 2019, earned whooping amounts that made it cross the Most Profitable Movie of 2018 – Stree. Moreover, with collections that are unstoppable despite the tough competition it is facing from biggies like Kangana Ranaut’s period drama – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, the movie is touted to break many records further.

Talking about the overseas collection, Uri… till yesterday has earned around 35 crores, emerging out to be a hit even at the global markets. No wonder content is the new king!

Actress Yami Gautam, for whom Uri: The Surgical Strike has become her first movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, says it is most appropriate to dedicate the success to the Indian Army and their families.

The movie is about the 2016 surgical strikes that India conducted following a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No matter how much gratitude I have towards our Army, it will always be less. During the shooting and promotion of the film, I got the privilege of meeting our Army men every other day. They made me realise the real value of hard work. Their honesty, hard work and sacrifices inspired me to put my best into the film.

Directed by debutante Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars actor Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihan Singh Shergill.

