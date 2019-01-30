Considering the latest examples of Uri-The Surgical Strike and Stree, many small to mid-budget movies are proving to be a huge money spinner for those involved. Talking about the most profitable movies of recent times for Bollywood, the list largely consists of several controlled budgeted outings with an exception of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Here are the most-profitable Bollywood movies of recent times:

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 stands as the most-profitable venture with an ROI of 612%. Made on a cost of 12 crores, it has earned a lifetime of 85.40 crores with a profit of 73.40 crores.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has created a rage at the box office with a stupendous ROI of 556.40%. With a collection of 164.10 crores till now, Uri has made a profit of 139.10 crores against the cost of 25 crores.

Stree (2018)

The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was one of the surprise hits of 2018. Made on a budget of 20 crores, Stree earned a ROI of 548.35% i.e. 109.67 crores with a lifetime total of 129.67 crores.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Badhaai Ho marked the first entry for Ayushmann Khurrana in 100 crore club. The movie earned a whopping ROI of 114.80 crores or 521.81% on a lifetime total of 136.80 crores and budget of 22 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) (2017)

Despite a huge budget of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 made its way into the list of most profitable. With a lifetime collection 511.30 crores, it earned an ROI of 421.30 crores or 468.11%.

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha (2017)

An Indian rural story struck a chord with the audience and earned an ROI of 109.60 crores or 456.66%. It was made on a budget of 24 crores and collected 133.60 crores in the theatrical run.

Queen (2014)

Boasted of Kangana Ranaut’s breakthrough act, Queen emerged as one of the biggest success of 2014. With a budget of 11 crores, it earned an ROI of 454% or 50 crores. It collected 61 crores at the end of the theatrical end.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the biggest hit for Kangana Ranaut, with a lifetime of 152 crores. It earned an ROI of 121 crores or 390% on a cost of 31 crores.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Made on a budget of 24 crores, the movie emerged as a big success with a total of 108.46 crores. It raked an ROI of 84.46 crores or 352.95%.

Dangal (2016)

Just like Baahubali 2, Dangal too was made on a hefty budget of 90 crores but still managed a huge profit due to the lifetime collection of 387.39 crores. It earned an ROI of 297.39 crores or 330%.

With Uri- The Surgical Strike still maintaining a strong momentum at the ticket windows, it is sure shot to beat Aashiqui 2’s ROI of 612%. It will have to rake a total of 179 crores, which will yield an ROI of 616%.

