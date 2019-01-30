Reputed Fashion Photographer Daboo Ratnani recently intrigued us with the teaser of his much-awaited Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, lovebirds – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone amongst others.

The pictures from the shoot are out and let’s take a sneak peek at the hottest shoot that’s storming the internet!

1. Kiara Advani: Ooh la la! That’s one calendar cover we’ll all die for, to have on our desks! No wonder she’s worth the distraction.

2. Amitabh Bachchan: 76 and look at that charm! We definitely need to know the mantra behind it (Call us, maybe?)

3. Abhishek Bachchan: We definitely know where all those looks come from but we’ll require notes on how to look so cool while suiting up!

4. Vidya Balan: Bold in Black or Beauty In Black, whatever you might wanna call but Vidya Balan in that mirror image with that black kohl, is undoubtedly blowing our minds.

5. Alia Bhatt: Expressions, pose, beauty and all that is fine but are y’all equally mesmerized with that look in the eye?

6. Sunny Leone: If looking at those red-hot blazing looks were a crime, we’d happily accept to be guilty as charged!

7. Shah Rukh Khan: He might be growing old by age, but looks like someone’s here to stay forever young!

8. Shraddha Kapoor: Funky as it looks, Shraddha always has something in the store to surprise us with!

9. Hrithik Roshan: Will he ever stop giving us major fitness goals?

10. Sonakshi Sinha: Bubbly as ever, that’s how enlightening we want our everyday vibes to be!

11. Kartik Aaryan: We’ve heard of Junglee Billi in Bollywood before (Don). Now guess who’s here to break stereotypes?

12. Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ because Ranbir Kapoor’s soaring the temperature and it might be too hard for you to handle!

13. Janhvi Kapoor: ‘Sannu Vi Choota de do’, because we’re totally in for a ride with this retro beauty!

14. John Abraham: If you think those fitness ads and that physique in Satyameva Jayate was enough, he’s here to raise the jealousy quotient to indefinite levels!

15. Akshay Kumar: Khiladi is here with another stint, this time being captured at the top of Mumbai Metro and it’s hotter than ever!

16. Siddharth Malhotra: Is anybody else getting reminded of the heat in Dard-e-Disco?

17. Tiger Shroff: This beach baby can never disappoint us when it comes to that sexy body. Such poise? Much wow!

18. Kriti Sanon: Enough of cuteness, Kriti Sanon is killing us with those killer expressions!

