Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 19: Inching Towards The 165 Crore Mark!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 19: It is showing better occupancy than Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi at lesser number of screens. It collected 3.32 crore more on its third Tuesday which is a good number.

The film has collected 164.10 crore so far and today it should surpass Baaghi 2 lifetime of 166 crore. It would be interesting to see the kind of hold the film manages to have in the third weekend.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday watched film Uri: The Surgical Strike with war veterans at a Bengaluru mall.

“What a power-packed movie… Brilliant performances Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina. Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! #HighJosh,” Sitharaman tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister shared videos of her movie-viewing experience along with veterans at a mall in the city’s southeastern suburb.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, featuring Vicky, Yami, Paresh and Mohit, is based on the September 2016 attack by armed militants near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Minister also tweeted a video of her repeating a famous line from the film, “How’s the josh?”, as the audience screamed “High sir”.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!