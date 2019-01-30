Former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani, his daughter Pratibha along with the Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and her husband Ram Kripal Sinha dropped by a multiplex in the state capital late on Tuesday, to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.

The entourage, accompanied by security personnel walked into Inox to watch the 9:15 pm show of the film based on the life of the firebrand Maharashtra politician and right-wing leader Bal Thackeray, sources at Inox said.

“The entire ‘C’ row at the Inox Panaji has been booked for the families and entourage of Advani and the Goa Governor,” an Inox official told IANS.

Advani is in Goa on a short holiday along with his family and is staying as an official guest at Raj Bhavan.

The film Thackeray is written by Sanjay Raut and is directed by Abhijit Panse, and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray & Amrita Rao as Meena Tai Thackrey.

