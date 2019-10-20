War Box Office (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Grosser Chennai Express Is Now A History!

War Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Starrer War is now making the most of its open week before Akshay Kumar’s Diwali biggie Housefull 4 arrives. Due to its positive reception, the movie is showing healthy jumps during the weekends and yesterday’s collection too was on similar lines. Now owing to such consistency in collections, the movie has crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express in worldwide collections.

War on its day 18, added another 5 crores* to take its domestic total to 296.05 crores*nett and 349.33 crores* gross. Also, till the last update which came in, the movie has made 86.04 crores in overseas. It’s worldwide as of now, stands at 435.37* crores gross.

With these numbers, it has successfully outdone Chennai Express’ 422 crores in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners (Above 200 crores). With Housefull 4 taking away a hefty chunk of screens this week, War will end its journey at the same spot i.e. above SRK starrer. Next target Sanju (541.76 crores) is way out of reach!

Also, War has become the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019 by beating Kabir Singh’s 278.24 crore and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike’s 244.06 crores.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. It released on around 4200 screens.

In War, Hrithik and Tiger were pitted against each other and were seen doing some death defining stunts in the film.

