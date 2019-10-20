Laal Kaptaan Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Saif Ali Khan Starrer Dips Further!

Laal Kaptaan Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Saif Ali Khan’s latest outing, Laal Kaptaan, which witnesses him in a vengeance avatar as a Naga Sadhu, has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. While with the initiation of the weekend, some growth was anticipated – the advance booking has not been much appealing and same is the case with the trends today.

In terms of yesterday’s bookings, we saw Delhi & NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore having only around 5% shows that were in oranges or filling fast. Today, while Delhi remains the same, the growth in the other two centres have further witnessed a dip and there is barely any footfall in terms of the online bookings.

Similar is the case with Hyderabad and Chennai. Yesterday came in with some relief, although with only 5-10% shows were booked, the same was at least better than other cities. The numbers today are same in terms of Hyderabad but the bookings in Chennai have fallen to just 0-5%. Although a major ‘War’ effect was expected, this verdict came out to be way more disappointing and there’s hardly any hope left for the movie with the Housefull 4 storm coming in.

Directed by NH10 maker Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is a revenge thriller that casts Saif Ali Khan in the lead role of a bounty hunter. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha and Deepak Dobriyal.

Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film was scheduled to release on October 18.

Earlier, actor Manav Vij who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Laal Kaptaan, said the entire cast of the film has undergone voice modulation training for their characters.

