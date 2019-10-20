VIDEO: Salman Khan’s Fan Forcefully Tries To Take Picture; Actor Left Baffled

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in B-Town. His fandom is ever-growing and people never stop praising the actor for his work. Many of his fans wish to meet him and the ones who happen to spot him, try to take pictures with him. This has often created chaos and there have been times when his bodyguards had to interfere.

Something of such sorts happened at the Diwali party organised by Ramesh Taurani. Salman along with many other stars from the industry attended Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. As he descended down from the party with his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, paparazzi mobbed him for some photos. During this pap session, a fan slid in to take a selfie with the megastar.

Salman was cool enough to not react to it angrily and his bodyguards quickly asked the fan to move away. Salman then faced the paps and said something really funny that made everyone laugh. Salman then posed with Saiee for a few pictures and left. Sadly, the fan couldn’t take a picture with Salman but did leave him shocked.

Check the video to see his reaction:

Newbie Saiee Manjrekar was then asked by the paps to pose for solo pictures. Taking a dig at it, Salman jokingly said, “Sahi hai Saiee.” and left the building. Saiee will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3. The actress will essay the role of Salman’s lover from younger days.

Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will return as Chulbul Pandey in the third part of the franchise film. Sonakshi Sinha will return as Rajjo in the film directed by Parbhudheva.

Salman and Prabhudheva will also unite for Radhe: India’s Most wanted Bhai. The film will release On Eid 2020 while Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20.

