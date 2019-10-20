Bigg Boss 13: Hussain Kuwajerwala, Koena Mitra & Khesari Lal Yadav To Enter As Wildcards?

Bigg Boss 13 is off to a great start and the fans are loving all the drama that is taking place inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss. But it looks like the makers are going to add a lot more spice with adding new contestants to the house. Names like Hussain Kuwajerwala are rife while it is said that Koena Mitra and Khesari Lal Yadav will join him as well.

A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Hussain Kuwajerwala will be entering the BB house but he will not come alone. Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant who got evicted like contestant Koena Mitra and Khesari Lal Yadav will also enter the show again. Another name that has been doing the rounds is that of Himanshi Khurana. She is also said to be Shehnaaz Gill’s rival as the two were recently in the news for getting into a fight.

Earlier, reports suggested that the makers have strategized the tasks in a way that the contestants who aren’t entertaining enough will be eliminated soon so as to keep the mystery factor on. “Naamkarann fame Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam, and Anuj Saxena will apparently enter the show post the first finale. This season is all about connecting the people and well, it is going to be exciting,” quoted a source in the Pinkvilla report.

Meanwhile, this weekend will see double evictions once again. However, the only new thing will be that this time, one girl and one boy will be leaving the house. Contestants who have been nominated include Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Siddhartha Dey, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, and Mahira Sharma.

