Housefull 4 Box Office Advance Booking (5 Days Before Release): Picking Up The Pace!

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Housefull 4 team is already having a gala time during the promotions, and they look quite confident of their reincarnation comedy. The Farhad Samji directorial is going to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali, and a storm at the box office is expected. Well, the calm before the storm isn’t so calm anymore!

The advance booking for Housefull 4 began yesterday, and as the awareness is increasing, the pace of shows filling fast is picking up too! Let’s take a look at the major centres across the country to know how the booking is faring:

Mumbai:

While yesterday was almost empty, there’s a pick in trends today, and gradually the bookings are witnessing an upward growth. The pre-release buzz in the city is massive, and the songs along with the promos have been received well too. Around 5-10% shows currently are oranges (filling fast) but a storm in the coming days is inevitable.

Delhi:

Delhi, being a major target centre for Housefull 4 is doing better amongst all the major centres. Also, considering the fact that the North belt contains a massive fan base of the lead actor Akshay Kumar, the best bookings in the city is expected. So far around 10-15% shows are filling fast.

Ahmedabad:

Ahmedabad is witnessing the initiation of a good pace too! The city has been better than other target areas including Hyderabad, Bangalore. The advance booking trends here remain to be in the range of 0-5%. Good for a start, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, other centres including Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and for that matter Chandigarh too haven’t seen a noticeable pick yet, but there are 5 days to go and hopefully, there’ll be a huge jump!

Housefull 4, along with Akshay and Kriti, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead.

The movie will witness a box office clash with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!