Satte Pe Satta Remake: Anushka Sharma Opposite Hrithik Roshan, Film Titled Seven?

The remake of Bollywood’s cult comedy, Satte Pe Satta, has been making headlines for its constant updates since a while. The most recent update is that the film to be directed by Farah Khan will star Hrithik Roshan opposite Anushka Sharma and has been titled Seven.

Earlier this year, speculations of Satte Pe Satta remake began doing rounds and further were confirmed by Farah and Rohit Shetty. While Farah took the director’s chair, Rohit will be boarding in as the producer. The film might be titled Seven and will be bringing Anushka and Hrithik together for the very first time. There is no official announcement regarding the same as Farah herself had stated recently that if everything goes by the plan, the director-producer duo will make the official announcements by this Diwali.

In an interview with IANS, Farah said, “Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi.”

The original starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead parts and was directed by Raj Sippy. The ensemble also included Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer. The film follows seven orphan brothers and their chaotic life until one of them falls for a nurse.

Hrithik is riding high on the success of his latest release WAR. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

