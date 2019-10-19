Housefull 4 New Promo: Akshay Kumar AKA Bala’s HILARIOUS Dialogues Are Cracking Us Up Already!

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Right from its posters to its trailer, the audience has been enjoying the crazy quotient provided by the team of Housefull 4. Now to add to the excitement, the makers have revealed a new promo that is absolutely hilarious.

Lead actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share this hilarious video and captioned it as, “Kaise Bala ki shaitaani machaati hai dhamaal, dekhiye in #Housefull4 iss Diwali.” The video shows a hilarious conversation between his character Bala and his father.

Talking about the promo video titled Tera Baap Takleya, we see Akshay Kumar making initially shouting on Chunky Panday for calling out ‘Takleya’. He replies by shouting ‘Tera Baap Takleya.’ Post this the scene shifts to Akshay commanding his guards to kill several people. One of the many people he asks to kill is his father. His father, however, gets to know about it and rest is just a funny conversation between them.

Check it out below:

Recently, Sajid Khan, who claims to have directed most of the film before his ouster, said that he is enraged for not getting his due credit from the makers. A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Bollywood Bubble revealing the whole story saying, “When Sajid’s name was outed, there was a series of meetings and discussions that happened. He, Akshay and Nadiadwala are thick as friends and they collectively decided that it would be better for the film to have him opt-out of it. At that point, a lot of pressure also happened in the fact that Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, had strongly supported the movement.”

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

