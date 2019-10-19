Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Reminiscing 6 Iconic Dialogues By The Actor!

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor Sunny Deol turns 63 today. He is one of the most successful actors of the 90s and has a huge fanbase. His over the top dramatic dialogue delivery is what fans love the most. He was last seen in Blank. The movie didn’t do well at the box office but his performance was loved by his fans.

His son Karan Deol just debuted with his first movie, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Sunny along with his father, Dharmendra was seen promoting Karan’s movie. Sunny has joined politics too and is a part of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and was seen campaigning for the same a while ago. He was campaigning in his filmy style too.

Here are a few iconic dialogue by the actor:

Dhai Kilo Ka Haath: Damini

“Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi ut-tha nahi uthh jaata hai”

Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh: Damini

“Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, Per insaaf nahi mila!”



Sar jhuka sakta hoon: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

“Sar jhuka sakta hoon … toh main sab ke sar kaat bhi sakta hoon”

Balwant Rai ke kutton- Ghayal

“Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehan lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein…Balwant Rai ke Kutton”

Jatt Risky – Yamla Pagla Deewana

“Jatt risky after balti bhar whiskey”

Yeh majdoor ka haath hain: Ghatak

“Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai”

We wish the actor a very happy birthday and a long healthy life ahead!