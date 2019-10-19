7YearsOfSOTY: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note For Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Team

It was seven years ago when Bollywood saw three new faces Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra make their ways to audiences’ hearts with their huge debut film Student Of The Years. Papa Karan Johar was the one who gave them the big break.

Today as the three and the film complete seven years in the show biz, Karan Johar is all heart and emotional as he pens down a long note on the seventh anniversary of his ambitious project Student Of The Year. The film came in 2012 and did well at the box office.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a compilation video of Alia, Varun, and Sid from the film. Supporting the video was a heartfelt note.

“7 years ago I made a film and a family…..a family I can proudly call my own…. I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart…thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter …for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always …for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what “not to do”…for your pure heart…I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life….for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY” wrote Karan.

