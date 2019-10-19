Don’t Be Shy From Bala: Makers In Trouble As Dr. Zeus Threatens To File Case Over Song’s Copyright Issues 

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam has been in the news ever since the trailer and posters of the film were released. Yesterday the makers of the film released the first song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ which is a recreation of 2004’s hit song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge and Dr. Zeus. Dr. Zeus has apparently filed a copyright case on the filmmakers of the film for using his song without buying the copyrights.

Dr. Zeus on Friday took to his social media to share the news of stealing his song and wrote, “Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original My lawyers will b in touch”. He seemed really frustrating with them not asking for copyrights.

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

In his next tweet, he clarified that Badshah is not responsible but the filmmakers and wrote, “Big respect to @Its_Badshah for actually having the courtesy of pickin up the fone & addressing me about this don’t b shy situation.. I no issues with u bro ya ma fam & always will be. As for @sonymusicindia it’s not bout last min credits!!! that are still totally wrong!!”

Big respect to @Its_Badshah for actually having the courtesy of pickin up the fone & addressing me about this don’t b shy situation.. I no issues with u bro👊🏼 ya ma fam & always will be. As for @sonymusicindia it’s not bout last min credits!!! that are still totally wrong!! — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

Trending



Badshah then took to his Twitter and apologised and wrote “I am aware of the situation around ‘Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji.”

I am aware of the situation around ‘Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want (contd) — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) October 18, 2019

to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji. Badshah — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) October 18, 2019

Well, this isn’t the first time they have been dragged in a legal case. The makers of Ujda Chaman has also filed a legal case for copying one of their posters. In fact, the storyline in both movies is pretty similar and deals with premature balding.

Bala releases on November 7, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!