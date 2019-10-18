Don’t Be Shy From Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam Bring Back The 90’s With A Twist

The makers of Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam have just released their first song, ‘Don’t Be Shy’. The original song was sung by Rouge and Dr Zeus and came in 2004 and instantly became a hit. In the new version, Badshah has given his signature touch and Shalmali has sung the female part.

The song is definitely going to be your next on loop party dance number. The beats are jazzy and nostalgic. Ayushmann is looking cute in his bald avatar, Bhumi’s dark colour tone is unmissable and Yami got us that 90’s touch. The song is all in one package with good music and great visuals.

The song shows how Ayushmann Khurrana, who is annoyed because of his baldness, instantly gets happy when he gets a wig. He then dances with Bhumi Pednekar only until Yami Gautam arrives. The three show off some really fun 90’s move and we have to say that we are pretty impressed. The song ends on a hilarious note and we suggest that you to watch the song till the end.

Check out the song here:

Ayushmann’s Bala is clashing with Sunny Singh Nijjar’s Ujda Chaman at the box office. Sunny Singh recently reacted to the news of posters and story being on the same lines and told PTI, “I am away from all of this. I am doing a film. I am also getting to know that this film (Bala) is kind of similar. Initially you feel like, ‘Why and how is this happening?’ But then you feel it’s okay. He’s playing his part, I am playing mine.”

“We both are actors doing our jobs. I love him and I’m a fan of his acting. Even if people compare, the makers know both actors have put in their best. Which film works at the box office is another thing. I am only concerned about respect from the audience and makers. Comparisons with him won’t bother me,” said Sunny.

Dinesh Vijan’s Bala is all set to be released on November 7, 2019.

