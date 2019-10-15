Bhumi Pednekar has often said that she chooses content-driven roles that are capable of bringing about a change in the industry. And that is evident from the filmography of the actress who has films like Dum Laga K Haisha and Toilet EK Prem Katha to her credit.

Bhumi attempted something similar which her next flick Bala which features Yami Gautam and Ayushamnn Khurrana alongside her.



Bhumi, who plays the character of a dusky girl has challenged the dominant social concept of only fair girls being tagged as pretty, good looking and beautiful. However, it is being alleged that Bhumi is mighty miffed with the makers of the film for her appearance the film’s trailer which was released unveiled has been reduced to merely two dialogues.

Giving out further details, a source has revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “Bhumi literally lost her cool on the entire team. She was visibly upset with the trailer. They had planned an event to launch the trailer with Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami. But Bhumi threw a fit after she was reduced to two talking scenes in the trailer. Even Yami didn’t get much screen space although she received better than Bhumi.”

The source further went on to say, “Bhumi personally strongly feels for the cause which challenges the beauty standards set by societal norms where only gori ladkiyan are considered beautiful. She felt her entire cause stood defeated as it has been reduced to merely 15 seconds in the whole promo.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Productions, Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and shed light on premature balding through Ayushmann’s character. The film which also features Javed Jaffrey, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles will now release on the 7th November 2019.

