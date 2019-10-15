WHATTTT!! THIS Is How Much Kapil Sharma Is Getting For One Episode Of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most hyped reality shows on Indian television. Kapil Sharma’s wit and humour go hand in hand and people seem to enjoy it a lot. Not just him but the rest of the team including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar are all doing an amazing job. They will make you laugh until your tummy hurts but that’s not why he is in the news today.

Recently, Udit Narayan along with son Aditya Narayan and wife Deepa Narayan came to the show to grace the stage with their presence and in a fun banter with Kapil, he revealed his salary and let us tell you that it is a huge amount.

Kapil was actually praising Udit for his looks and said that it doesn’t look like you can cheat anyone with money. “In fact, people can cheat you with money going by your innocent looks,” said Kapil. To which Udit replied, “I don’t think you need to struggle with anything because as per the reports, you take 1 crore for an episode”, and started laughing. Check out the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Surprisingly Kapil didn’t deny the fact and laughed along. Everyone started laughing and Archana Puran Singh Kohli laughed the loudest of all.

In other news, Kapil is expecting his first baby with wife Ginni Chatrath soon. He recently threw a baby shower and his friends from the industry attended the bash. It included his colleagues Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek his wife, Kashmira Shah and Mahhi Vij.

Kapil and Ginni got married last year in December.

