Alia Bhatt has been in the news for her Sanjay Leela Bhansali project forever. The actress was initially supposed to be a part of Salman Khan starrer Inshallah but the film got shelved for the many reasons reported by the media. But as promised Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered her another film (tentatively titled as Gangubai) and her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh was supposed to have a cameo in the film as well.

But it was later reported that Ranveer has turned down the role and would no longer be a part of the film. It was also reported that Alia was quite upset about the same and she got miffed with her Gully Boy co-star. However, the latest buzz is that Ranveer was never even approached for the role.

Yes, you read that right! According to reports in E Times, a source close to the development has revealed that the ‘83 actor was never even a part of the project. The source was quoted saying, “Alia’s film with SLB has never had Ranveer in the mix. So, there is no question of him doing a cameo in this project.”

“SLB and Ranveer are the most loved, most successful and most acclaimed director-actor combinations of this era – the trade and audience are waiting in anticipation to know when they will join forces again,” the source spoke further.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has films like Sadak 2, Takth and RRR in her kitty. As for Ranveer, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and is also a part of a Yash Raj Films’ project titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

