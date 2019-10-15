Dostana 2: Shooting & Location Details Of Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Revealed!

Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya, is amongst the anticipated sequels of Bollywood. The movie grabbed the headlines when the announcement promo was unveiled a few days ago. The latest thing to come about the movie is that it is all set to go on floors with brisk schedules.

The shoot will kick start in North Indian regions like Chandigarh and Patiala with the first schedule ranging for 22 days. Regarding the shooting schedule and preparations, the report in Mumbai Mirror quoted, “Kartik and Janhvi sport avatars that are a departure from everything one has seen on screen so far. Filming is slated to start in the first week of November.”

Dostana 2 is a sequel to 2008 success Dostana which featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. It was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, while the sequel will be helmed by Collin D’Cunha.

Last month, Karan Johar confirmed that debutant Lakshya will be joining actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second installment of Dostana 2. The filmmaker said the newbie has no Bollywood backings and went through a legit audition process.

Karan announced the new addition to the Dostana 2 family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

“Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in ‘Dostana 2‘ and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings,” Karan tweeted.

