Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan Starts Preparation For The Sequel!

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll as the actor has some terrific projects under his name. Recently, he was announced to be the part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and already have Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dostana 2.

Speaking about Dostana sequel, the actor will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and a newbie Lakshya. Kartik just a while ago, shared his picture on Instagram, in which he is holding a book with ‘Dostana Two’ written over it. He captioned it as, ” #Dostana2 ka Prep Shuru”.

The movie will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The first part Dostana was released way back in 2008 and featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.

A few weeks ago, Karan Johar has confirmed that debutant Lakshya will be joining actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second installment of Dostana 2. The filmmaker said the newbie has no Bollywood backings and went through a legit audition process.

Karan announced the new addition to the “Dostana 2” family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

“Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in ‘Dostana 2‘ and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings,” Karan tweeted.

He then said that Lakshya has no Bollywood backings and was selected for the film through an audition.

