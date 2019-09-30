“Ladke Ne Bola Muh Hilao Toh Zara,” Kangana Ranaut On Her First Kiss

Judgementall Hai Kya actress Kangana Ranaut has been recently spilling the beans regarding her personal life. From her parent’s reaction on being aware about her being sexually active to being open about intimacy, the latest is that the actress has opened up about is her first kiss and how it all went, in details.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kangana talking about her first boyfriend shared, “I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date’s friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you’re a kid’. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I’m an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I’ll grow up.”

Furthermore about their first kiss, “I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn’t magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn’t move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!).”

Wow! It takes some courage to be that open about their personal lives and clearly, Kangana has no regrets whatsoever!

Meanwhile, the actress recently spoke about her sexual life and that people should end the taboo around the subject.

Opening up about her parents’ reaction on knowing about her sex life, Kangana said they were shocked when they discovered that she had an active sex life. The actress further said that while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

