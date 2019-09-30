War Box Office: Records Of 2019 That Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Action Entertainer Is Aiming To Go Past

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War is all set for a big opening at the box office and the trade experts are touting it to be the biggest opener of the year. The initial trends of advance booking too are highly impressive.

Though it will not witness the wider release as expected due to a clash with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood release Joker, high hopes are pinned on War to overtake the records of 2019.

Let’s take a look at the records of 2019, War will be aiming to surpass:

Biggest Opening Day

If we talk only about Bollywood’s opening day, Salman Khan’s Bharat still tops the charts by a huge margin. Bharat earned 42.30 crores on opening day, while Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal is at second spot with 29.16 crores. Considering the pre-release buzz and advance ticket sale, the movie might become the biggest opening day earner of the year.

Highest 3-Day Total

Here also, Salman Khan’s Bharat is at the top with a huge total of 95.50 crores. Following it is Prabhas’ Saaho which despite being a regular Friday release, collected 79.08 crores in 3 days. Kabir Singh is at third with 70.83 crores. War has a huge chance to topple Bharat, unless the word of mouth is highly negative.

Highest Extended Weekend

Salman Khan’s Bharat garnered mammoth figures of 150.10 crores in its 5-day extended weekend. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal holds the second spot with 97.56 crores in 4-day extended weekend. While Akshay Kumar starrer will be comfortably surpassed by War as it is enjoying 5-day extended weekend, it will be wait and watch scenario regarding Bharat.

Highest 7-day Total (First Week)

If we talk about normal first week (7 days), Kabir Singh is dominating the list like boss with 134.42 crores, while Saaho is at second with 116.03 crores. War is sure shot to beat Kabir Singh by huge difference to become the no. 1.

Highest Extended First Week

War itself is enjoying 9 days extended first week due to its mid-week release and will be challenging 9-day total of Bharat, which is 167.60 crores. But it will totally depend on word of mouth of audience, while Kesari’s 8-day total of 105.86 crores will be easily outdone.

Lifetime

Kabir Singh is rocking the highest collection charts with 278.24 crores, while Uri: The Surgical Strike is at second spot with 244.06 crores. Bharat is at third 209.36 crores. Now, the minimum expectation from War is to comfortably cross 200 crore mark given all the positivity it is receiving. Until and unless it turns out to be dud like Thugs in terms of content, there’s no stopping for this action entertainer to even become the highest grosser of the year.

