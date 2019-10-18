‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Fame Actor Shagun Pandey Can’t Go A Day Without Workout

Television star Shagun Pandey has undergone a massive physical transformation.

From chiseled muscles to abs, the “Tujhse Hai Raabta” actor is wooing the audience with his toned body.

Sharing his work out regime, Shagun said: “I believe in the saying – you can’t climb the ladder of success with hands in your pocket. It wasn’t easy, in fact really hectic process especially after 12 hrs of the shoot and controlled diet but having my team and expert coaches by my side there was a lot of support.

“Fitness is a lifestyle for me. I have always been an active energetic kid and since early stage, I have always been working out. I Can’t go a day without my workout. If I miss my workout, I keep feeling guilty all day long.”

Shagun is playing the role of Atharva in “Tujhse Hai Raabta“, which airs on Zee TV.

