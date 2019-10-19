It’s A Wrap For Huma Qureshi’s Hollywood Debut Army Of The Dead!

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi earlier this year took off to the West to make her big Hollywood debut in Zack Snyder’s Army of The Dead. The news today is that the actress has wrapped up the shooting of the Netflix original and below is all you need to know.

Huma took to Instagram to share the news of the project wrap. She wrote, “That’s a wrap !! #AOTD Been here in the United States since July working on this special one .. can’t wait for you all to see this !! @netflix @armyofthedeadnetflix.” Supporting the caption was a picture of the clapboard of her final shot. The actress flew down to begin the shoot in July 2019 and has been sharing behind the scene pictures since then.

Directed by Zack, Army of The Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and how a man who gathers a team to beat the zombies. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia, Samantha Win, Matthias Schweighöfer and Ana de la Reguera.

Huma was last in the Netflix original Indian series Leila which was directed by Deepa Mehta. The series was a dystopian drama in which Huma was seen playing a mother in search of her lost daughter fighting against a cult in power and his followers.

