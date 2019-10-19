Yesterday came in as a lucky day for Salman Khan fans, when the actor created a fusion of his films and announced his upcoming Eid 2020 release, Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai along with a Dabangg 3 motion poster! Now, the Prabhudheva directorial is making to Koimoi’s exclusive section, ‘How’s The Hype?’

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai’s reception amongst the audience.

Talking about the motion poster released yesterday, it showcases the ‘half good, fully mad’ avatar of Salman Khan as Radhe. With the strong and enticing background music and Sallu Bhai’s hot cop avatar in that toned body, the excitement for his Eid 2020 release has hyped upto just another level.

Check out the motion poster below:

How much did you like the Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai’s announcement? Rate the buzz in the poll section below and share your views with us in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai came into the scene post Salman Khan’s collab with Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the form of Inshallah got shelved. While the reasons remain unknown, it was a dream project that their fans were looking forward to.

Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai will be directed by Prabhudheva, who is also helming the actor’s Dabangg 3.

Radhe is being produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Entertainment.

The movie is slated for Eid 2020 release.

