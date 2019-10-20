Ranveer Singh Makes A Special Effort For His Childhood Friend; Cancels All His Commitment To Help Her Out

Ranveer Singh shares a great camaraderie with all his co-actors and we all are aware of the fact that he is very close to his friends. Ranveer has time and again come forward to help his friends whenever they need him. Such an instance came to our notice when Ranveer canceled all his meetings just to help a friend out.

Yes, you read that right. A source close to Ranveer told that the actor helped his friend and designer Simone Khambatta when she needed him for a show. According to a news report by SpotboyE, the source said, “Ranveer has been friends with designer Simone Khambatta since they were 11! They have traveled for trips together and she has been one of his closest friends growing up. Simone is a women’s couture/bridal designer and does bespoke menswear.”

“Ever since Ranveer became a superstar, he has been constantly in and out of Mumbai for his film shoots and endorsements. He realized that thankfully he was in town on the day Simone was showcasing her collection at a two-day wedding (luxury) exhibition and he immediately told his team to clear out his calendar for the day so that he could walk the ramp for Simone and show his support for his dear friend! He wanted to be present at his friend’s special moment,” revealed the source.

Well, that is a very sweet gesture. Right?

Designer Simone too talked about Ranveer and said, “Ranveer and I go back and long way and we cherish our friendship that has stood the test of time to only grow deeper and stronger. I always knew that he would become a star given his swagger when he danced on Govinda songs on his birthday as a kid. Ranveer is always big on surprises and his decision to walk the ramp for me and be the show-stopper is one of the sweetest gestures that he has done for me. I’m truly touched.”

Talking about his designer friend, Ranveer too had something to say. Ranveer said, “Simone has a unique creative expression as a designer. She’s also been one of my closest friends growing up. I wanted to support her and celebrate her breakthrough moment in the world of fashion. We share fond memories of growing up together, and it makes me immensely proud to be a small part of her achievement. The show’s going to be fantastic and I’m looking forward to it.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. He is also a part of Yash raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer is also a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in a cameo role. He will also work with Karan Johar on Takht.

