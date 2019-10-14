War Box Office (Worldwide): Nearing The 400 Crore Mark, It Leaves Behind Kabir Singh & Bajirao Mastani

War Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War is doing very well at the domestic Box Office and is all set to cross the 300 crores mark in the next few days. The film has earned 271.65 crores in India and will cross Kabir Singh‘s lifetime in a couple of days to become top Bollywood grosser of 2019.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed Kabir Singh & Bajirao Mastani worldwide.

War earned 51 crores gross in Overseas till last recorded and in the domestic market, its gross business so far is 320.54 crores. This takes the total worldwide gross total to 371.54 crores which is more than Bajirao Mastani (367 crores) & Kabir Singh (368.32 crores).

The next targets of War are Krrish 3 (374 crores), Kick (377 crores) & Happy New Year (385 crores).

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan recently praised his son Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, saying that they have performed really well in War.

He is also happy with the fact that the Hindi film industry has made an action-thriller film which is at par with Hollywood films.

Rakesh Roshan was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga along with Hrithik in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Rakesh Roshan said: “I really liked the film. I think Hrithik and Tiger have performed really well in the film. Director (Siddharth Anand) of the film has also done a good job. It’s a big film and it has been mounted on a large scale. If anyone who hasn’t watched it yet then, I would like to urge them to watch the film. I am feeling really happy with the fact we have made a film in India which looks like a Hollywood film.”

