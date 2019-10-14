Dream Girl Box Office Day 31: No After Effect Of War On This Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl managed to sustain at lower levels even after the release of War last week. The film didn’t just hold its fort but also emerged Ayushmann’s highest grosser ever beating his record for Badhaai Ho.

In its 5th weekend, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer added 1.70 crores more to its profits, taking the total business to 139.70 crores. The film is likely to add 1-1.5 crores more till Diwali releases take away all of its screens and that will end its lifetime somewhere near 141 crores mark.

Dream Girl, which has been made on a budget of 30 crores, is a super hit film as it has garnered a profit of 365.66% for the makers.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays the role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that come with this situation in a witty and comical way.

After the movie took a decent start at ticket windows, Ayushmann said, “I’m delighted that ‘Dream Girl‘ has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with ‘Dream Girl‘ and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero.”

