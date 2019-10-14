Rishi Kapoor’s Doosra Aadmi Completes 42 Years; Actor Feels It Was Much Ahead Of Its Time

Veteran Rishi Kapoor says his movie “Doosra Aadmi“, which released 1977, had a subject that was much ahead of its time.

“Doosra Aadmi” completed 42 years of its release on October 14.

The romantic drama was directed by Ramesh Talwar and produced by Yash Raj Films. It featured Rishi Kapoor with Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film narrated the story of a woman who falls in love with a much younger man, who resembles her late lover.

“Thank you YRF and Director Ramesh Talwar. The subject of this films love story was much ahead of its time. The perspectives of the characters shocked people then. Today, so rampant in our society,” Rishi tweeted.

Last month, Rishi returned to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York.

On the work front, he was last seen on screen in “102 Not Out” alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

