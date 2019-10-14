Post Chhapaak & ’83; Deepika Padukone’s Next To Be A Messy Dark Romance

Deepika Padukone has been missing from the big screen and has not announced any project post the two she has wrapped up. If all goes well the Padmavat actress will be seen in a romantic but dark film. She herself revealed this at the MAMI film festival opening session.

The actress was present at the opening of the MAMI festival of which she is the chairperson. In the discussion with the hosts, she spilt beans over many things and spoke candidly about her films and life otherwise. Talking about her next after Chhapaak and 83’, she said that she is found a film and it is a dark romance.

She said, “I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it’s not light. It’s still a messy romance, it’s quite dark but still in the romantic space.” All we have to do now is to wait for its official announcement now.

Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has also turned producer for this project.

She will also be seen playing the reel life wife to her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in 83’. The film directed by Kabir Khan is based on India’s iconic cricket world cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!