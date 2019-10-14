Post Darbar Wrap, Rajinikanth Flies Off To Himalayas For A Spiritual Vacation

Megastar Rajinikanth who has been quite busy from the past number of months shooting for filmmaker A.R Murugadoss’ much-anticipated Tollywood venture, Darbar, post wrapping up the film yesterday flew off to the Himalayas from Chennai for a small spiritual break.

The Robot actor has been following the same pattern from a past number of years i.e post wrapping up a film and before the start of the new film, Rajini makes sure to take a spiritual break.

The actor who is currently in Dehradun for a day or two, will head to Rishikesh.

Pictures of the Petta actor with his fans from the holy location has been trending all across social media.

On the work front, after his spiritual break, Rajini will kick start preparations for his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168 by his fans. The film will be helmed by Siruthai Siva and will be produced by Kalinithi Maran.

The actor in his upcoming release Darbar will be seen sporting the role of a cop in this action drama after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time Rajinikanth and A.R. Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year.

