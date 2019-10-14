Yo Yo Honey Singh Fans From Hong Kong Mob Him As They Groove To Chaar Bottle Vodka On Streets!

The nation’s music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is a beloved superstar of many across the globe, recently, the musician visited Hong Kong for a concert and was mobbed by his fans!

When Yo Yo Honey Singh stepped out on the streets of Hong Kong, he saw a massive fan frenzy as they mobbed him while singing his hit song Chaar Botal Vodka. It was a sweet gesture when fans admired him by giving so much love to him. Taking to his Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the video with his fans on his story were it can be clearly seen, how fans are pouring petals of love on him.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 with his successful songs Makhna and the widely loved songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This year too, he gave us our party anthem with Khadke Glassy and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.

Moreover, the singer-rapper recently met a few of his fans and they were lucky enough to spend time with him and congratulate him on his success. The singer indulged in some conversations with his fans and thanked them for their immense love and support. He made sure he clicked pictures with his beloved fans and expressed his gratitude towards them all. Well, they couldn’t stop gushing over him and were super thrilled to have met their idol.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for more songs to release.

