Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Already a money spinner in India, Uri – The Surgical Strike is keeping its ‘Josh High’ globally too. With a terrific hold on its 4th Saturday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer added another 6.35 crores to take its grand total 180.82 crores NBOC (Nett Box Office Collection) in India. Talking about worldwide collections, it has surpassed biggies of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Uri has managed a total of 248.36 crores GBOC (Gross Box Office Collection) worldwide till now, including 213.36 crores gross from India and 35 crores gross from overseas. In a meanwhile, it surpassed three movies in worldwide grossers list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Uri surpassed the worldwide total of Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores GBOC), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores GBOC) and Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores GBOC). The next target would be Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores GBOC) and Dabangg 2 (265 crores GBOC).

Actress Yami Gautam, whose latest release “Uri: The Surgical Strike” has become her first movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, says it is most appropriate to dedicate the success to the Indian Army and their families.

The movie is about the 2016 surgical strikes that India conducted following a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No matter how much gratitude I have towards our Army, it will always be less. During the shooting and promotion of the film, I got the privilege of meeting our Army men every other day. They made me realise the real value of hard work. Their honesty, hard work and sacrifices inspired me to put my best into the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!