Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office: BEATS Aashiqui 2’s 612 % To Emerge As The MOST Profitable Film Of Recent Times!

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri – The Surgical Strike is still continuing its winning streak at the box office. After surpassing one of the most profitable Stree, the movie has added another feather to its hat.

As predicted in the recent articles, Uri- The Surgical Strike after crossing Stree’s (548.35% ROI-Return On Investment), has surpassed Aditya Roy Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 (612% ROI) on its 4th Saturday with a collection of 180.43 crores*, ROI of 155.43 crores* and ROI % of 621.72 %*. thus emerging as the most profitable movie of recent times.

The year 2011 and 2012 saw some big hits like Singham, The Dirty Picture, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger and Oh My God, but they were not as profitable as Aashiqui 2 (2013). So it could be said that Uri is probably the most profitable outing of this decade.

Looking at the pace and craze amongst the audience, the movie is steadily marching towards 200 crore club, which will be a huge achievement.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — everyone’s going around using the “How’s the josh?” punchline from Bollywood film “Uri: The Surgical Strike“. Actress Yami Gautam, who stars in the movie, says her own “josh (passion)” is always very high.

“My ‘josh’ is always very high. That’s what has kept me going,” Yami told IANS after walking the ramp for Gauri & Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The “Vicky Donor” actress tripped and slipped multiple times due to her superfluous tulle gown, but not once did she let go of her confidence on the ramp.

