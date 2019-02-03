Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 23: Remains To Be The Audience’s Choice!

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 23: After collecting exceedingly well on the fourth Friday, Uri – The Surgical Strike has now brought in superb numbers on Saturday as well.

The film collected 6 crore* more and that has pushed the overall numbers to 180.43 crore*.

The film is running at lesser number of screens when compared to new release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and last week’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. Still, the occupancy is the highest amongst all and many evening shows were actually running houseful. This is truly phenomenal as majority of films run out of steam by this time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

