Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Vicky Kaushal BEATS This Salman Khan Film In The List!

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri – The Surgical Strike hit the theatres on January 11, 2019, and it has stayed up to the expectation level and how! The film is in its 4th week and the Josh is still very high.

The film has collected 195.49 crores at the Indian box office. By the end of this week, it will touch the 200 crore mark very easily.

Talking about the international markets, the film is garnering a lot of appreciation there too. With the passing of each day, the film is breaking records at the box office. It has collected 268.67 crores in the international market. With this total, Uri has successfully crossed Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 which had collected 265 crores. The next target is also Salman’s film Race 3 (270.76 crores) which will be easily achieved too. Vicky is on a roll like literally!

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Since there’s no big film releasing this week, Uri has a good advantage of earning huge moolah at the box office. In the coming days, it will also cross Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (275 crores), which will be very HUGE!

Vicky’s Uri has proved that the content is the real king today. The film has broken all the myths around the January releases and already rocked the year 2019. We hope more such films will follow this path.

