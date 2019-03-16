Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn Overtakes Varun Dhawan In The List!

Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): Total Dhamaal has turned out to be a decent success for Ajay Devgn and team. Apart from its good run in India, the movie is performing surprisingly well in overseas too. Yesterday, the family entertainer surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 in the list of worldwide grossers.

At the end of 4th Friday, Total Dhamaal collected 0.80 crores*, taking its total to 146.51 crores* nett and 172.88 crores* gross in India. Comprising the overseas collections of 44 crores gross, the comic caper has amassed a sum of 216.88 crores* gross worldwide till now.

In a meanwhile, it has surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, which earned 216.61 crores gross in its lifetime run.

Total Dhamaal to soon beat M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Rustom and Badhaai Ho in worldwide grossers list and then it will be Akshay Kumar’s anticipated Kesari, storming the theatres.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar said he regrets not bringing actor Sanjay Dutt on board for Total Dhamaal, the upcoming entertainer in the Dhamaal franchise.

At the trailer launch of the film, when Kumar was asked why Sanjay is not seen in the film even though he played a pivotal role in the comedy franchise’s last instalment, the director said: “It could have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it.”

In the film Double Dhamaal, Sanjay played Kabir Nayak. The three main actors of the film Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey remain the same in the new instalment.

