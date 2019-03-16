Box Office Collections: Luka Chuppi Continues To Do Well, Total Dhamaal Is Decent, New Releases Are Dull

Box Office Collections: Luka Chuppi is continuing to do well in its third week as well, what with 1.62 crore coming in. Compared to the second Thursday numbers of 1.80 crore, the film has sustained well on the third Friday. The film has collected 76.86 crore so far and would comfortably go past the 80 crore mark before the weekdays begin.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film has benefitted further from an open week ahead since new releases aren’t contributing much. On the flip side though, Badla and Captain Marvel have turned out to be real formidable competition as both have collected around 7 crore between them on Friday. This pretty much balances out the advantage.

As for Total Dhamaal, the film has stayed decent on its fourth Friday. One would have expected an even better hold though given the appreciation and lack of new competition. However, it is surrounded by too many other options that are available for the audiences and as a result the collections slid a bit from Thursday [1.05 crore] to Friday [0.80 crore*]. The film has collected 146.51 crore* so far and it would be touch and go for it to touch 150 crore before the close of the current weekend.

New releases have stayed dull though right through Friday. Milan Talkies, Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, Photograph and Hamid arrived together and though they belonged to different genres, audiences weren’t enticed much. As a result, the footfalls were hardly there with the combined collections staying under the 0.50 crore mark. One waits to see if any of these films sees any sort of jump today and tomorrow so as to stay in contention for some kind of hold during the weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

