Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): BEATS Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns!

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is thoroughly entertaining the audiences globally and the numbers are a proof of it. As per the latest update, it surpassed the lifetime collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Good Newwz has accumulated a total of 259.20 crores gross globally combining domestic collection of 167.50 crores nett (197.65 crores gross) and 61.55 crores of overseas market. In the due course, it crossed Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners (200 crores and above) list.

Check out the complete list below:

In a couple of days, it will go past the collections of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently revealed the secret behind why he only works with new directors.

“I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me (in their films). That is the truth,a claimed the Bollywood superstar, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Good Newwz“.

Akshay’s comment came in the wake of an observation by Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film, that he was a star who had worked with many debutant directors.

The actor further explained: “When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable.”

