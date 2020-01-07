Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya For Over Retouching A Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan without any doubt is one of the most beautiful actress in the tinsel town. The actress who is always applauded for her fashion sense and uber beautiful pictures, seem to have fallen in some trouble. Kareena has been called out by the famous fashion police Diet Sabya for over editing one of her recent publication pictures and below is all you need to know about the same.

Recently a publication featured Kareena in their issue and the picture look pretty. Kareena can be seen wearing a pastel mini dress with loose curls and ample sunlight touching her while she poses standing on a bed. While the picture is all dreamy and captures her beauty, what did not go well with some people is the retouch that they have done to her legs.

The mini dress compliments her shinny legs taking the picture a notch higher. But the retouch has almost disappeared a knee and that has called for some attention. Popular fashion police Diet Sabya on their Insta stories shared a screenshot of a message which read, “She’s so beautiful, why did they edit the photo so much? And by that I mean forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind.” Diet Sabya posted it with the caption, “Why?” and a laughter emoji.

The post that publication shared on their Instagram also has many comments asking similar questions. This is not the first time that the actress has been called out for retouch.

Talking about Diet Sabya, the fashion police recently made headlines when they were called out by Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta for making wrong comments and body shamming people. Diet Sabya had even later clarified their stand on the same.

